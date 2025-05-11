Panthers might be desperate enough to bring back a name fans never expected

Dan Morgan worked hard to improve the Carolina Panthers' defense this offseason. However, one or two glaring holes must be alleviated before confidence in the team's aspirations increases.

Almost every defensive position group got upgraded this offseason. Morgan spent considerable sums to fortify the team's 3-4 defensive front. He brought three explosive young edge rushers into the franchise. There were tweaks to the linebacking corps, and safety Tre'von Moehrig was among the most important acquisitions in free agency.

The cornerback room was a different story.

Carolina spent money on the position, but it was to retain rather than focus on any major incomings. Jaycee Horn got a lucrative extension ahead of time. Mike Jackson Sr. was rewarded for his efforts with a two-year deal to prevent him from landing elsewhere in free agency. But as for new acquisitions, they've been thin on the ground.

Unless Chau Smith-Wade makes the improvements needed from the nickel position, it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge. The Panthers don't have any real depth at the cornerback spot, which might make them desperate enough to bring a familiar face back into the fold.

Carolina Panthers could sign Stephon Gilmore to bolster cornerback depth

Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent. The veteran defensive back recently visited the Dallas Cowboys, but no deal was agreed upon. He's firmly in the twilight of his professional career, but the All-Pro still performed well enough last season with the Minnesota Vikings to suggest he's got some good football left in the tank.

Gilmore would only be a short-term fix. He'll be 35 years old next season. The elite-level explosiveness and agility that made him the league's best shutdown corner once upon a time are disintegrating. Even so, the player's experience and technical prowess remain high enough for the Panthers to consider the possibility.

This wouldn't be the first time Gilmore has put on a Panthers uniform. He famously joined the franchise in 2021 via trade from the New England Patriots. Injuries limited his contribution and he wasn't brought back in free agency. That was under a different regime, so Morgan could do far worse than bring the one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year on for a visit.

Morgan might have something younger in mind. He might be content with the options available. But if he decides more is needed, Gilmore wouldn't be a bad option by any stretch of the imagination.

