Panthers' missing free agent piece is quietly available for the taking

The Carolina Panthers are not one piece away from contending. However, another strong offseason on the recruiting front from general manager Dan Morgan will bring them much closer.

There are several holes to fill. One of those could be at the tight end position despite having Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and James Mitchell. All are solid players in their own right, but none look capable of moving the needle.

If Morgan believes more is required in the tight end room, he won't hesitate to do what's necessary. And there is an intriguing development elsewhere around the league that warrants a serious discussion in Carolina's front office.

Carolina Panthers should consider making a move David Njoku in free agency

David Njoku said an emotional farewell to the Cleveland Browns on Instagram as he gets set to enter free agency. He's spent the entirety of his nine-year playing journey with the franchise, but the time for a fresh start has arrived for both parties.

"Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home." David Njoku via Instagram

This wasn't a great shock. The Browns got some exceptional returns from rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. last season. Considering what it might cost to keep Njoku around, those in power would be paying a lot for a backup to their primary option.

Njoku's availability on the market won't go unnoticed. He might be 30 when the 2026 campaign begins, and he's had trouble staying healthy over his career, but the 2017 first-round pick is a matchup nightmare capable of taking over any game when firing on all cylinders. This is something the Panthers haven't possessed at the tight-end position since Greg Olsen.

According to Spotrac, Njoku is expected to receive a two-year, $19.98 million deal in free agency, averaging $9.99 million per season. Not exactly chump change, but it's not in the top tier of tight ends either. If the Panthers can free up some extra financial resources, it's a definite possibility to give quarterback Bryce Young another explosive weapon in the passing game.

What that would mean for the tight ends already around is anyone's guess. But Morgan is not going to attach any sentiment to his decision-making process.

If Morgan thinks Njoku can help get Carolina over the hump, the feelings of others won't factor into the equation.