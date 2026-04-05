Panthers’ missing piece is still available and it’s the one thing they didn’t fix

For all the money the Carolina Panthers spent this offseason, one of their longest-running problems still hasn’t truly been addressed. And somehow, as free agency winds down, the exact type of player they’ve been missing is still available: tight end David Njoku.

And CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell pointed to Carolina as Njoku’s ideal landing spot.

Njoku’s 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns was derailed by knee injuries, and rookie Harold Fannin Jr. quickly became a favorite target for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The veteran slid down the pecking order, and by season’s end, the writing was on the wall.

But when healthy, Njoku is still one of the league’s best matchup problem-solvers. Carolina’s red zone issues last season were rooted in one simple reality: they don’t have a tight end who scares defenses. To generate middle field action, they’ve had to scheme crossing routes from their outside receivers instead of forcing safeties to respect a seam threat.

Carolina Panthers could still use tight end help, and David Njoku ticks the boxes

Njoku changes that math immediately. Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans have all flashed at times. They’re solid players. But none of them are coverage dictators.

Sanders is coming off ankle surgery. Tremble is more valuable as a blocker and role player. Evans is developmental. There is no true receiving tight end who forces defensive adjustments. Njoku is.

On the surface, it feels like the Panthers are out of money. They handed out major deals to Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, and others, yet still sit just just $2.21 million under the cap. But there are moves to make.

Through restructures, backloaded deals, and creative cap work, general manager Dan Morgan has left just enough flexibility for one more meaningful move if he wants it. At this stage, Njoku is far more likely to be a cheap, short-term investment than a premium one. Exactly the kind of player the Panthers have quietly targeted all offseason.

Before the NFL Scouting Combine, many projections had Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as a logical target. Now? His stock has exploded, and he may be gone in the top 10.

Signing Njoku removes the pressure to force the position in the draft. Carolina could truly go best prospect available at wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker, edge, or safety without worrying about reaching for need.

Njoku is about to turn 30. He’s battled injuries. He’s no longer priced like a top-tier tight end. But his skillset hasn’t disappeared. And Carolina’s tight end need hasn’t either.

The Panthers have spent the entire offseason building around quarterback Bryce Young. This is the one move still sitting there that would complete the picture.