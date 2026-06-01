Panthers just got a Myles Garrett-sized boost without lifting a finger

The NFL was rocked to its foundations with a blockbuster trade involving one of the game's greats. And even though it doesn't directly affect the Carolina Panthers, it does improve their chances of a strong start next season.

In a stunning development, the Cleveland Browns traded stud defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, the compensation is lofty, with first, second, and third round picks over the next three years, in addition to Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse for good measure.

This looks like a win-win for both sides. It allows the Browns to plan for the future while also acquiring a promising young player they can build around. For the Rams, it is all about maximizing their Super Bowl window, and the showcase is set for SoFi Stadium next year.

Carolina Panthers won't have to worry about Myles Garrett anymore in Week 3

It's a seismic shift. The Rams went from a potential playoff challenger to the undisputed favorite among sportsbooks in the blink of an eye. They have everything needed to go deep into the playoffs, and Garrett being in the same conference doesn't do the Panthers any favors whatsoever.

There is a silver lining.

The Panthers won't have to face Garrett when they travel to Cleveland in Week 3. They still have some talent, but not having to game plan for one of the most dominant pass-rushers of all time isn't a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination.

Carolina needs all the help it can get. Canales' squad is riding on the crest of a wave after winning the NFC South and returning to the playoffs. General manager Dan Morgan has taken the steps this offseason to ensure this becomes the start of a profitable new era. The margins will be fine, but getting off to a strong start should set the platform when things get tougher.

Garrett is no longer a problem for the Panthers, at least not in the regular season. However, if Carolina makes the progress Morgan expects, the NFL's all-time single-season sack record holder will be in their path at some point during the playoffs.

But there is a long way to go before that scenario becomes reality.

The Browns didn't have much choice. There were murmurings around a trade, and new head coach Todd Monken revealed that he had not spoken to Garrett as yet. Now, he doesn't need to, and the trade represents a massive game-changer in no uncertain terms.

And the Panthers' trip to Cleveland just got a lot easier along the way.