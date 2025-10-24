Panthers’ newfound clutch identity will either define or destroy their season

Fourth quarters reveal everything about a football team. For the Carolina Panthers, those final 15 minutes have become something legendary this season.

Through seven games, the Panthers have a +38 fourth-quarter point differential, the second-best in the NFL behind only the Denver Broncos. They’ve outscored opponents 61-23, a wild turnaround for a franchise that hasn’t exactly been known for being clutch.

It’s not luck or coincidence. It’s the visible proof of a culture shift built around one word.

Finish.

“Finish is one of our pillars,” said quarterback Bryce Young. “I don't know if there's anything we talk about more in the building.”

Carolina Panthers are coming through when things matter most

Last season offered glimpses such as overtime wins over the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons. But that same campaign also delivered a fair share of painful lessons. It included a walk-off loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a fourth-quarter sellout against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a brutal overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This season, on the other hand, has been different.

Even in games where the Panthers fell behind, like Week 2 against Arizona, when they outscored the Cardinals 13-0 in the fourth but fell short due to early turnovers, the team never folded. Ask the players why, and they don’t hesitate.

“Dave,” said offensive lineman Brady Christensen. “His culture. He's been preaching finishing everything strong since he got here. Everything has a finish opportunity, and so I think that's just like ingrained in us to do right longer.”

Canales has been building a culture of resetting, and the results have been precise. That ability to reset is why Carolina didn’t panic when they fell behind 17-0 to the Miami Dolphins. Instead, Young led the Panthers to the remarkable comeback win.

It’s the same reason Young was able to lead the fightback against the Dallas Cowboys, not letting his early interception or any of the missed opportunities throw him off rhythm.

In those moments, the Panthers embodied everything their coach has been preaching since the day he arrived.

The Panthers’ newfound clutch identity has made them one of the NFL’s best late-game teams, but it’s also the standard they’ve set for themselves. If that focus holds, it could define their campaign and spark a playoff run.

But if it slips, it could destroy everything they’ve built.

Either way, Carolina’s fourth quarters have become must-watch football. Because when the clock ticks down and the game is on the line, no one does it better than the Panthers.