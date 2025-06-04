Panthers offer no answers as mystery deepens around Tommy Tremble injury

The Carolina Panthers are already dealing with some injury concerns at Phase 3 organized team activities. None are more concerning than Tommy Tremble's issue.

Dave Canales revealed that Tremble recently underwent back surgery after experiencing discomfort. The former third-round pick is now set for a considerable spell on the sidelines, and the head coach wasn't able to offer a definitive timeline for his return when speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Carolina Panthers are taking thing slowly with Tommy Tremble

The Panthers are rightfully taking a cautious approach with Tremble. They will take things step by step in pursuit of avoiding any unnecessary problems. When there is confidence from all sides, that's when the tight end will be reintroduced.

"I don't know specifically what the timeline is; there's a window in there he could get back to us at some point as we go into the preseason in camp, but right now, it's just like we have to take it one day at a time. He feels great, but there's a lot that goes into that, making sure that he's right, and so we'll kind of just take it day by day as we go." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This does nothing to diminish the mystery surrounding the problem. Back injuries are more complicated than most, but Tremble is young enough to make a full recovery. Had he played through the pain, things might have been different.

The Panthers have two young tight ends ready to shoulder the load until Tremble gets back. Second-year pro Ja'Tavion Sanders is looking to build on his positive rookie flashes. There is also intrigue surrounding fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans, who has the well-rounded skill set typically associated with productive NFL tight ends.

Carolina's cupboard is bare aside from that. If Tremble takes a little longer to get back, signing another capable veteran is almost guaranteed. Sanders and Evans could form a productive tandem right out of the gate, but having an insurance policy wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

It's something for fans to monitor closely this summer. Tremble was initially expected to be back for training camp. Now, there is no timeline aside from the end of the preseason. Carolina's objective is to have him available for Week 1 and beyond, but there is just no telling for sure.

This wasn't what the Panthers had in mind when they extended Tremble this offseason. But erring on the side of caution was the correct call.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis