Panthers preseason proves Dan Morgan made a major mistake on defense

The Carolina Panthers had a pretty good offseason and that’s already been reflected in the preseason. While the team is 0-2 in the exhibition games, it’s important to remember the preseason is about more than wins and losses. It’s about evaluating the roster and preparing for the regular season.

Throughout the first two preseason games, the Panthers have certainly given fans a reason to be excited and expect improvement in 2025. However, Carolina has also given fans a reason to be concerned about certain things entering the season. One of those things is the linebacker position.

General manager Dan Morgan didn’t do much to build up the linebacker unit this offseason, and while it’s only the preseason, the lack of investment in the group is already showing up.

Linebacker appears to be a weakness for the Panthers entering the 2025 season

Carolina found an answer at the linebacker position last offseason, signing veteran Josey Jewell to a three-year deal. Unfortunately, after just one season with the team, the Panthers moved on from Jewell because of health concerns stemming from a concussion.

The Panthers didn’t adequately prepare to be without Jewell, though. Carolina didn’t draft a linebacker, and in free agency, they only added Christian Rozeboom. While it’s still early, the result of those moves have been underwhelming linebacker play in the preseason. This could just mean the Panthers’ depth at linebacker is a concern, but that would be problematic as well.

Fans are also hoping this is just the preseason, and not a preview of the kind of play Carolina will put on the field in the regular season. While that’s the optimistic outlook, the reality is the Panthers likely have a weak linebacker room, and it’s something that could have been prevented.

Fans were asking Carolina to add more linebackers all offseason, and the Panthers should have definitely made that happen knowing what they did about Josey Jewell’s health. Now the team must hope this doesn’t become an issue that holds them back this season.

