Panthers' biggest win from Texans preseason game is painfully obvious

It was another disappointing preseason outing for the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales' squad never got going collectively, scoring just three points as the Houston Texans achieved a convincing victory. Although results aren't important at this stage, the head coach was probably looking to build more momentum with the new campaign fast approaching.

The Panthers had very few positives to take from the clash. One stood out above the rest.

With edge rusher Nic Scourton unable to feature after suffering a collapsed lung during joint practice with the Texans, it gave third-round rookie Princely Umanmielen a chance to take center stage. The flashes were brief, but it was a highly profitable afternoon at the office.

Princely Umanmielen is well on track to earn prominent Carolina Panthers role

Dan Morgan thought enough of Umanmielen to trade up and secure his services at No. 77 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Based on this outing and the impressive overall transition throughout his first offseason in Carolina, it's not hard to see why.

Umanmielen is an explosive force in pass-rushing situations. He's extremely quick off the snap, displaying the bend and quickness that should easily translate to competitive contests. The former Ole Miss standout helped himself to two quarterback hits and three tackles, but it was an overlooked part of his game that became arguably the most impressive element of his contribution at NRG Stadium.

One of the biggest knocks on Umanmielen during his pre-draft assessments centered on his inability to make plays against the run. The rookie was confident he could improve in this key discipline with a little extra technical refinement. His hard work is paying off in no uncertain terms.

There was a lot to like about Umanmielen's run-stopping prowess in this one. His gap discipline was outstanding, staying patient for the play to develop before making his move. It wasn't perfect, but all signs suggest that he's developing his consistency against the run.

This will help Umanmielen become a more well-rounded player. The first-year pro can rush the passer effectively. Still, if he wants to become a legitimate NFL starter, learning how to be more effective versus the run is critical.

It's so far, so good on that front. The Panthers won't put anything on Umanmielen that he isn't quite ready for initially. However, that doesn't mean he isn't capable of forcing the issue and potentially winning a starting gig much sooner than expected.

And a few more performances like this, especially when it comes to run support, will get Umanmielen a lot closer to achieving this objective.

