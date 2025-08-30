Panthers projected to land defensive game wrecker in early 2026 mock draft

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for what promises to be a fascinating 2025 season. But for those in the front office and scouting department, their attention is firmly elsewhere.

Specifically, examining the latest crop of college prospects set to take their chances in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the college football season officially underway, players will see their stocks rise or fall based on performance levels. Dan Morgan and his staff will be keeping a close eye on developments in pursuit of hitting the ground running when the all-important assessment process arrives.

A lot can and will change before then. But that hasn't stopped draft analysts around the league from speculating on where prospects could end up when the event gets here.

Carolina Panthers linked to Peter Woods in early 2026 mock draft

FOX Sports' research team had the Panthers picking at No. 6 overall in their latest mock draft. That doesn't exactly bode well, but Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods wouldn't be a bad consolation prize by any stretch of the imagination.

"Speaking of physical freaks, [Peter] Woods is arguably the most athletic defensive tackle college football has seen in years. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, he's reported to have a lean muscle mass percentage of 77%. He's also another player who was a freshman All-American in 2023, and posted a dominant follow-up campaign in 2024, playing both inside and defensive end for the Tigers, finishing with three sacks, eight tackles for loss and 20 pressures." FOX Sports research team

If the Panthers had a top 10 pick again, Morgan has some big decisions to make. This is expected to be a deep quarterback class, so Bryce Young's future would come into question. But if the signal-caller plays well and Carolina still struggles, someone like Woods would be a strong possibility.

Woods is a game-wrecker in every sense of the term. He's strong, explosive, and capable of making plays despite being double-teamed. Placing him alongside Derrick Brown, regardless of whether the Panthers are running a 3-4 or 4-3 front by that point, is a mouth-watering proposition capable of striking fear into offensive lines around the NFL.

The Panthers have never drafted a prospect from Clemson. That's unusual, especially considering the number of legitimate stars that have emerged from the Tigers. But Morgan would be wise to alter this approach if someone with Woods' credentials is there for the taking.

Time will tell on that. And there's also a good chance Woods goes a lot higher if he puts together another dominant campaign.

