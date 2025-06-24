Panthers quietly playing with fire over core position contract decisions

The Carolina Panthers are eager to not kick the can down the road financially under the new regime. That doesn't mean there aren't some big decisions upcoming for the franchise.

Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis are running the football operation with more professionalism than at any stage during previous regimes under David Tepper's ownership. They are maintaining future financial flexibility and rewarding those who prove their worth. It's a small step in the right direction, but a positive one nonetheless.

Carolina does have some contractual issues to resolve sooner rather than later. One NFL analyst highlighted the most important of all, which is something most fans would agree with.

NFL analyst urges Carolina Panthers to prioritize Taylor Moton's contract extension

Moe Moton from The Bleacher Report placed the microscope on the contract statuses of Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, the team's bookend offensive tackle tandem. He thought the right tackle's superior production and the fact that he's only got one more year remaining on his deal take priority over extending Ekwonu, who's got two years left after having his fifth-year option picked up this offseason.

"[Ikem] Ekwonu may have to wait for [Taylor] Moton to sign his new deal. According to Pro Football Focus, Ekwonu allowed seven sacks while on the field for 593 pass-blocking snaps, and Moton gave up one sack while on the field for 538 pass-blocking snaps. Moton is entering a contract year. Ekwonu has two terms left on his rookie deal. Carolina will likely show more urgency to keep Moton on the books." Moe Moton

Most thought the Panthers would get something worked out with Moton early in the offseason. The former second-round pick is Carolina's highest salary-cap hit at a whopping $31.34 million. Extending him would get the 2025 figure down, but Morgan and Tilis believe they can absorb the cash now before deciding on further action.

Moton's been a model of consistency. He missed time last season for the first time in his career, but his performance levels and overall influence remain unquestioned. If the same trend continues, the Western Michigan product will be rewarded accordingly.

Ekwonu showed signs of life last season. He was a crushing force against the run and his pass protection improved slightly. There are still some technical flaws and discipline issues to rectify, which is why the Panthers would be wise to wait until next spring at the earliest to get an extension worked out.

Dave Canales was confident both Moton and Ekwonu would become a huge part of Carolina's future. Much will depend on how they get on next season, but keeping the duo around to continue their partnership is the smart way to go.

