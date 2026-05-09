Panthers quietly test first-round lineman with everything to prove

The Carolina Panthers are currently putting the first-year players through their paces at the annual rookie minicamp. But general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are also using this opportunity to take a look at an unfancied first-round pick down on his luck right now.

The team confirmed that, in addition to the plethora of draft picks, undrafted free agents, and other rookie hopefuls in attendance, the Panthers are also giving Kenyon Green a chance to prove himself in pursuit of an extended stay over the summer.

This is an intriguing development. Green may not have ever reached the heights expected of someone taken No. 15 overall, but Carolina wants to see if all hope is lost for the player.

Carolina Panthers looking to see if Kenyon Green has anything left in the tank

Green was a surprising pick by the Houston Texans in 2022. Interior linemen don't tend to go that high, but the AFC South club was bullish about his chances of being a long-term cornerstone capable of locking down his area of protection for a decade.

His rookie campaign was a rollercoaster, as expected. Unfortunately, this was quickly followed by a disastrous shoulder injury that kept him out for the entire 2023 campaign.

The former Texas A&M standout returned for the 2024 season, but things did not go well. Green lost some of his explosiveness and play strength, especially at the point of initial contact. He played 12 games, starting nine, but his flaws became even more glaring under the spotlight.

Houston had seen enough, trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles. He bounced on and off their roster before being removed entirely. The Baltimore Ravens signed him to the practice squad, but the same downward trend continued. He wasn't brought back, and with teams not exactly queueing up to secure his services, an uncertain future awaited.

The Panthers have given Green a lifeline, but nothing more than that. This tryout is precisely that — a chance to see if he has enough to boost the offensive line depth. If not, he'll be thanked for his time and moved on.

Simply put, what comes next is down to the player. There might not be many more chances to galvanize his career. Green won't have much time to make an impression, but he does have experience on his side compared to others at Carolina's rookie minicamp.

If it doesn't work out, the Panthers haven't lost anything by finding out for sure. And who knows, perhaps this will give Green the new lease of life he needs to get off the canvas.

Stranger things have happened.