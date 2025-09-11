Panthers rage in aggressive practice (but the problem runs deeper)

If the Carolina Panthers weren't thoroughly embarrassed by their inept efforts in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they should be.

Very few players emerged from the game with any credit. After so much offseason optimism around the Panthers' chances, coupled with the bullish projections of head coach Dave Canales, their complete capitulation burst this bubble in no uncertain terms.

There is no point wallowing in self-pity. Either the Panthers cut and run, or they stand and fight. And fans will be demanding nothing but the latter.

Carolina Panthers' overly-aggressive practice must translate into the regular season

Canales revealed an extra sense of urgency to begin preparations for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Wednesday's practice was physical, threatening to boil over on occasion. The head coach didn't mind whatsoever; it showed him that his players care and they are striving with everything they have to put things right.

"I think when you play a game like that, all the guys are—it means something to them. They were a little bit testy with each other, I don't mind saying that. I like seeing that. It matters to them, they care, and that's the type of focus and energy that we need, the type of passion that it takes to continue to grow our schemes, to continue to play together. It requires that type of accountability with each other." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Fighting each other might seem like the players are giving some extra effort to the cause, but it accomplishes nothing. And for fans, it's a hollow tale they've heard too many times before.

What separates the good teams from the also-rans is the ability to harness this aggression cohesively when things matter more. It's something the Panthers have been unable to do effectively enough in recent years, except for the brief spell Steve Wilks had as interim head coach.

This at least shows players are hurting. They had their pride dented, and no doubt heard all the ridicule that deservedly came their way after such a lackluster showing to begin the campaign. Even so, fans are growing tired of big talk and supposed positives from practice; they want to see this translate onto the field in a competitive environment.

Until that happens, getting chippy at practice is child's play. Performing well and winning are all that matter, especially to a fan base that's been dragged through the mud with very little cheer attached since David Tepper purchased the franchise from Jerry Richardson.

