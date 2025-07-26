Panthers reject making noise with surprise push for roster spot after camp surge

There was no way that the Carolina Panthers were going to give Ian Thomas another reprieve this offseason. The veteran tight end wasted every chance presented after his rookie flashes. And now, he's aiming to catch on elsewhere after finally departing the franchise in free agency.

Thomas is reportedly off to a good start after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's getting the coaches' attention and drawing rave reviews across the media. It's a crowded tight end room, but the former fourth-round selection is giving himself a fighting chance against all odds.

Whether it amounts to anything more is debatable. Thomas always caught the eye during the summer in Carolina. But when it came to producing the goods in a competitive setting, he was often found wanting.

Some extra urgency with his roster status uncertain isn't doing Thomas any harm. And Jesse Merrick from the Silver and Black Sports Network believes the Indiana product's versatility could see his name on the Raiders' roster when it's all said and done.

"Ian Thomas flashed during practice in the offseason work and he’s already shown up on day one of training camp. That’s a crowded TE room but he’s another very versatile guy in that room who will get his opportunities." Jesse Merrick

Panthers fans would be right to cast a wry smile at how Thomas' situation is unfolding in Las Vegas. This was an all too familiar scenario throughout his career in Carolina. He almost always flattered to deceive, so it'll be interesting to see if he can turn the tide in a different environment.

The Panthers have some questions to answer at the tight end spot. Breakout candidate Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie Mitchell Evans have potential but remain inexperienced. Unlike Thomas, ex-Notre Dame star Tommy Tremble was brought back this offseason, but a back issue came up that required surgery. His status for Week 1 is up in the air, which could be a blow to Carolina's chances of starting strongly right out of the gate.

As for Thomas? Making the Raiders roster remains his primary objective. Anything after that is a bonus, but there's a growing sense that he's well on course to achieve this bold objective.

Keeping it up represents the toughest upcoming test. That will make or break his aspirations.

