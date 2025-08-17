Panthers rocked by rookie health scare after violent joint practice collision

When rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton left joint practice against the Houston Texans early, most Carolina Panthers fans (and coaches) thought it was heat-related. As it turned out, the official prognosis was far more severe.

The Panthers were given a major scare by Scourton, who suffered a collapsed lung following a violent collision in the searing Houston humidity. He spent the night in the hospital and was driven back to Charlotte by Carolina's medical staff. And now, the No. 51 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft could miss some time.

Carolina Panthers must be cautious with Nic Scourton after health scare

Head coach Dave Canales, who stated that Scourton is officially week to week with his issue, revealed that the discomfort being experienced by the first-year pro out of Texas A&M was enough to warrant further examinations. It was the correct approach, and it could have been a lot worse.

"It was a very physical play. It was presenting like a heat exhaustion, because he was having trouble breathing. He was getting tired and all that, so we kind of cooled him down. We couldn't get him to respond good enough to where we felt comfortable about putting him back into practice." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Scourton has left an immensely positive impression since the Panthers traded up to secure his services in the second round. He's flashed as a pass rusher and looks as advertised against the run. This will dent his early progress, but Carolina will take every possible precaution to reduce the risk of additional complications.

The Panthers have D.J. Wonnum, free-agent signing Patrick Jones II, and third-round rookie Princely Umanmielen to pick up the edge-rushing slack until Scourton gets the green light to resume football activities. Just when that'll be is anyone's guess, but his status for Carolina's regular-season opener in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially in doubt.

What's important for the Panthers and Scourton is not rushing back. This was a long-term investment. Although the player will be desperately looking to return quickly and make a contribution, it's a step-by-step process. And there needs to be 100 percent confidence in his recovery before getting back onto the field with his teammates.

Anything less comes with grave consequences attached.

It's not ideal for Scourton. But at the same time, it's not the end of the world for a player who's already showcased some outstanding credentials since joining the Panthers.

