Panthers rookie duo turning heads after strong endorsement ignites buzz

Dan Morgan swung for the fences when he traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for two edge rushers — Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. It's starting to look like the second-year general manager struck gold.

Of course, this isn't the regular season. Scourton and Umanmielen have transitioned to the Panthers seamlessly over the summer, but they have yet to play a competitive down. That'll change in a few weeks, and hopes are high that this rookie duo can provide the spark needed to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Nobody will benefit from this more than Ejiro Evero. The defensive coordinator heads into the new campaign with his job prospects hanging in the balance. Morgan did his part by bolstering the personnel this offseason. If the coach cannot make the most of them, he could be looking for alternative employment.

Carolina Panthers rookie edge rushers get glowing endorsement from Ejiro Evero after seamless transition

That's none of his concern now. Evero's job is to get his players ready, and he's been highly impressed by the progress Scourton and Umanmielen have been making as intensity ramps up.

"They're getting better; it's very clear. The challenge with that position, especially in the spring, is that you know you just can't have the contact that you need to really evaluate them to really see how they're developing. It's been really good to see the pads on. We're going against tight ends, we're going against tackles, and we're seeing a physical aspect of things. And since the first day we put on the pads up to our padded practice yesterday, there's been a really a lot of growth and a lot of improvement, and so that's what we're looking for there." Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com

This is yet another glowing reference for the pair. They haven't come just to make up the numbers. Both have their sights set on key roles (and potentially starting positions) sooner rather than later. Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum will get the nod initially, but it's better for Carolina's long-term outlook if the first-year duo surges into their respective spots.

The initial signs are encouraging, to say the least. Scourton's outstanding display in Carolina's first preseason game proved he's ready for the moment. Umanmielen's flashes suggest the same; it's just a case of how Evero wants to integrate them into the rotation with Wonnum and Jones also expecting significant playing time.

It's a nice problem to have. And after being devoid of any legitimate talent last season, Evero will be the last one complaining.

