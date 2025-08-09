Panthers' biggest win from Browns preseason game is painfully obvious

Even though the preseason result against the Cleveland Browns went against the Carolina Panthers, there were some positives for head coach Dave Canales to take from the clash.

And the biggest, although it might have gone overlooked by some, is painfully obvious.

Much is expected of general manager Dan Morgan's second draft class. The Panthers found some athletic prospects who've all taken to the professional ranks well during their respective transitions throughout the summer. They all got the chance to enhance their development in a typical NFL game-day setting at Bank of America Stadium, and a couple stood out considerably.

Nic Scourton impressed during Carolina Panthers' preseason debut

First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan caught a beautiful deep ball from quarterback Bryce Young and displayed the ability to create separation. But it was Carolina's choice after the wide receiver who arguably caught the eye more.

The Panthers thought enough of Nic Scourton to trade up and acquire him. Morgan swapped four picks with the Denver Broncos to move up and secure his services at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. And based on this debut effort, the franchise might have a valuable contributor on their hands.

Scourton was relentless in pursuit of the opposing Cleveland quarterbacks. The former Texas A&M standout recognized things quickly and showcased his outstanding explosiveness to reach the contact point. The rookie made life extremely uncomfortable for whoever was unfortunate to come in his path, which is a massive confidence boost in his quest for extended involvement right out of the gate.

The first-year pro finished the game with one sack and two tackles for loss. Scourton isn't the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but this was the biggest sign yet that the player is responding well to Carolina's coaching methods this summer.

Scourton has every athletic intangible needed to be successful. His skill set was utilized effectively last season with the Aggies, but the Panthers seem to have found the right formula already. Couple this with his growing credentials against the run, and it's not hard to see why the player could carve out a role for himself from the moment he steps onto the field.

This is still a step-by-step process for Scourton. But he couldn't have done much to leave a positive first impression in front of the Panthers' fan base in attendance.

There were very few positives to take from the defeat. Scourton was undoubtedly one of them.

