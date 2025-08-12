Panthers veteran under siege unshaken as rookie surge intensifies

One of the biggest positives to take from an otherwise underwhelming preseason game against the Cleveland Browns was the performance of Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton. And the edge rusher immediately outlined his ambition to take over a starting spot much quicker than anticipated.

However, one veteran potentially in the firing line won't be giving up his spot without a fight.

The Panthers are expecting more from their edge-rushing room this offseason. Dan Morgan brought three new faces into the fold, all of whom are capable of logging prominent reps. D.J. Wonnum is still around, but Jadeveon Clowney wasn't so lucky. That's the price of progress, and things are looking up at long last.

Patrick Jones II is relishing Carolina Panthers' edge-rushing competition before Week 1

Patrick Jones II was a free-agent signing this offseason. He's coming off the best year of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, so the Panthers are hoping this can be the start of a profitable prime for the player. Scourton and fellow Day 2 pick Princely Umanmielen are breathing down his neck, but the former Pittsburgh standout is relishing the competition.

Something he also believes is going to make the entire unit better along the way.

"That's part of the game. That's how he should think. That's how his mindset should be. Of course, I'm not going to let that happen, but you want that competitive edge in the room, and when everyone's competing like that, it just makes the whole room better." Patrick Jones II via Carolina Blitz

This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind. Dave Canales and Morgan have preached the importance of competition. They believe this is the only way to raise standards effectively. And looking at the inner fire between the edge rushing group and others, it's bringing the desired response.

Jones is acting like a true professional. He's not shunning the challenge of having two rookie upstarts looking to take his place. Instead, he's helping them along the way, passing on useful advice and guidance to smooth their transition.

That's the sign of the close bonds being formed. It's also a testament to Jones' leadership qualities and willingness to put the team first above all else.

Both Jones and Scourton will have a big part to play this season. The Panthers were desperately lacking consistency when it came to putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2024. Their new quartet is here to change all that, and the fact that they are pushing each other to be better within an inner competition can only mean good things moving forward.

