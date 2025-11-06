Panthers rookie gets the praise fans demanded (but it's not who you think)

The Carolina Panthers are depending heavily on their youth movement to lead a renaissance of impressive proportions through the midseason point of 2025. It is far from perfect just yet, but general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales seem suitably enthused by the way things are going.

Morgan is also getting some good returns from his rookie class. Some are further along than others, but almost everyone is contributing to some capacity. This is bringing the front-office leader's vision to life, which is also probably why the Panthers didn't make any moves at the 2025 trade deadline.

This is the time of year for overreactions and wild projections. Half a season isn't enough to judge whether a draft pick will bring long-term prosperity to their franchise, but that doesn't stop those in the media from offering their thoughts, projections, and analysis.

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald named to The Athletic's midseason All-Rookie Team

This brought special recognition for one Carolina first-year standout. However, it wasn't the player that the fans expected.

Dane Brugler from The Athletic, one of the most respected draft analysts around, put together his NFL All-Rookie Team at the midseason point. First-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was omitted. Instead, it was undrafted kicker Ryan Fitzgerald who made it.

This doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. Even so, it's yet another confidence boost for a player who has come on encouragingly after an indifferent start to life in Carolina.

Fitzgerald lost ground in his competition with veteran Matthew Wright early in the offseason, but the Panthers never wavered in their belief. The Florida State product gradually increased his consistency and won the No. 1 job comfortably. He's been nothing short of outstanding since.

The first-year pro has hit 87.5 percent of his field goal attempts, including two clutch game winners. Fitzgerald has missed three extra points, but mastering the league's new kickoff rules has given the Panthers a hidden advantage that teams have had to work hard to counter.

While the life of an NFL kicker is notoriously precarious, it seems right now as if the Panthers have something in Fitzgerald. They made him a high-priority signing in undrafted free agency, and the initial returns couldn't be more encouraging. Maintaining, or perhaps increasing, these high standards represents the next challenge, but all signs are pointing up.

It's been a long time since the Panthers had genuine stability at the kicking position. They might have it in Fitzgerald now.