Panthers sacrifice breakout hopeful after unexpected emergence steals spotlight

The Carolina Panthers are running a developmental coaching staff. They reward those who prove their worth, and those who fall by the wayside don't last much longer. That proved to be the case with one former breakout hopeful who will no longer be part of the team's plans.

Hopes were high among the fan base that safety Demani Richardson could develop into a productive performer with a little extra refinement. He saw plenty of field as an undrafted free agent rookie, catching the eye with urgency and positional sense. Unfortunately, the surge of fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom saw him fall further down the pecking order.

And the final nail in Richardson's proverbial Panthers coffin came from the unlikely source imaginable.

Carolina Panthers ran out of patience with Demani Richardson after Isaiah Simmons' emergence

When the Panthers signed Isaiah Simmons to the practice squad and then quickly to the active roster, most fans thought it was because of the lack of legitimate options at linebacker. However, the coaching staff had something else in mind: maximizing the undeniable athletic attributes he hasn't quite put together in the pros yet.

Simmons has been spending a lot of time at the safety position in practice. Those in power believe that his size, physicality, and explosiveness are much better suited to the back end on defense. It's brought a positive response from the player. Unfortunately for Richardson, he was firmly on the outside looking in as a result.

After being a healthy scratch for several weeks, Richardson was cut loose. Even though Simmons has rarely featured in the defensive rotation, he's becoming a legitimate special-teams force as he rebuilds his confidence. And if the same trend continues for however long the Panthers are in the playoffs, general manager Dan Morgan could offer him another short-term deal to continue his development in 2026.

As for Richardson? He'll be hoping to catch on elsewhere. His rookie exploits could see him get another shot, but that remains to be seen. He's young, but it always looked like the Panthers were going to move in a different direction once they kept Nick Scott around and drafted Ransom.

There is no room for passengers in Carolina. Players coasted throughout previous regimes, with little urgency or fear of losing their spots. That isn't the case anymore, and Richardson's progress didn't warrant an extended stay once Simmons began to show signs of life.

Whether he can firmly cement his place in the team's plans is up for debate. However, even though Simmons may never reach his top-10 draft promise, his chances of sticking around in Carolina are improving with every passing week.