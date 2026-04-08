Panthers should quietly revisit a move that didn’t age the way anyone expected

In 2020, Curtis Samuel topped 1,000 all-purpose yards with the Carolina Panthers and looked like a player whose best football was still in front of him. When free agency arrived, most fans assumed the franchise would ensure he never left.

They didn’t.

After leaving Carolina, Samuel followed Ron Rivera to the Washington Commanders. Then, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East club believed it was adding a versatile weapon.

But by the end of 2025, Samuel was a healthy scratch. Buried on the depth chart behind younger options. A player who counted more than $9 million against the cap was barely on the field.

Carolina Panthers should consider bringing Curtis Samuel back to where it all began

The Bills made it official and released him this offseason, eating dead money to move on. Now the league conversation around Samuel has changed dramatically. Analysts view him as a $1.8 million veteran flier. A camp body. A maybe.

But the Panthers already know what Samuel is capable of, and what he’s good at.

They know he’s not a traditional boundary receiver. They know he’s not someone you park outside and ask to win 50/50 balls. They know his value comes from alignment versatility, backfield usage, screens, sweeps, and manufactured touches that turn into hidden yardage.

They also know something the Bills and Commanders learned too late. If you use Samuel like a normal receiver, you get a very ordinary player. But if you use him as Carolina did, you get a problem for defenses.

This isn’t about signing a former player for nostalgia. It’s about a very real roster need.

The Carolina Panthers’ receiver room still needs a motion piece, a gadget element, a player who can take five touches and turn them into 60 yards.

Someone who can function as a fake running back without substituting personnel.

That role is often filled by rookies or late-round experiments. It’s unpredictable. Samuel is a known answer to that exact question. And at a projected market value of around $1.8 million, this is no longer a debate about long-term investment. It’s a one-year, low-risk solution to a specific offensive problem.

Most NFL reunions are sentimental. This one is tactical. And for a player whose career arc has flattened after leaving, there may not be a better place to remind the league what Samuel actually does well than the place that first figured it out.