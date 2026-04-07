Dynamite Tetairoa McMillan sidekick could be Panthers perfect draft steal

The year is 2008. The Boston Celtics are NBA champions. The Philadelphia Phillies have won the World Series. And soon, a man from Chicago will make U.S. history in November.

The Carolina Panthers are 12–4, boasting one of the league’s best offenses, averaging 27 points per game. Leading the charge is the dominant wide receiver duo of Muhsin Muhammad and Steve Smith Sr.

Together, they combine for 2,344 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, setting the standard Panthers fans have been chasing ever since. That’s the kind of duo Carolina has been longing for.

Now, with AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan in the fold, general manager Dan Morgan faces a critical question: Who’s the perfect complement?

KC Concepcion would give Carolina Panthers' offense another dynamic alongside Tetairoa McMillan

The answer is KC Concepcion.

The Texas A&M standout is electric, both before and after the catch. Explosiveness defines his game, and it just so happens to be exactly what Carolina lacks most. In 2026, the Panthers ranked 31st in the NFL with just 36 explosive pass plays.

Concepcion, meanwhile, has been one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football. Since 2023, he has ranked third in yards after the catch with 1,232 and second in yards after contact with 575. His speed and agility make him a nightmare in space. His ability to accelerate and decelerate destroys pursuit angles.

It’s a skill set Carolina hasn’t truly had since Curtis Samuel left for the Washington Commanders.

The fit in the offense is obvious, but what he unlocks alongside McMillan is where things get exciting.

Concepcion’s speed is undeniable. His ability to sink his hips and change direction without losing momentum is reminiscent of Jaylen Waddle. Defenses will be forced to adjust, often keeping safeties deeper to prevent getting burned over the top. But that adjustment comes at a cost.

Dropping safeties deeper creates a wider void between them and the linebackers — prime real estate for in-breaking routes. That’s exactly where McMillan thrives.

According to Matt Harmon of Reception Perception, the dig route was McMillan’s most effective as a rookie, with an 89.7 percent success rate. When Harmon asked about his favorite route, McMillan didn’t hesitate: “I like to run digs.”

That combination is dangerous.

Concepts like Mills, Flood, Drive, and Y-Cross become significantly more explosive with Concepcion clearing out defenders deep while McMillan wins one-on-one across the middle. It’s a recipe for the kind of consistent big-play production Carolina hasn’t benefited from since Joe Brady was calling plays.

This pairing could have a massive impact on Bryce Young and the clarity surrounding his long-term future. Giving him two dynamic, complementary weapons would accelerate both his development and the offense as a whole.

If Carolina selects Concepcion with the No. 19 overall pick, the Panthers could be looking at back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners and eventually, their first 1,000-yard receiving duo in years.