Panthers’ solution to growing crisis might be easier than anyone expected

While general manager Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers slowly continue to build the roster on either side of the ball, adding another youth-infused playmaker on the outside continues to look like a position of focus in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Things will undoubtedly change as boards adjust, sources share news, and the college football season concludes, but here are three early names — on each day of the selection process — that Panthers fans should keep on their radar as the college campaign progresses.

Carolina Panthers could need another wide receiver during the 2026 NFL Draft

Day 1: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

One of college football's most gifted pass-catchers, Jordyn Tyson, would complement Tetairoa McMillan extremely well in Carolina.

While hope remains that Xavier Legette can figure it out, he cannot be depended upon to produce right now. More talent is warranted at the position.

Selecting Tyson likely means Carolina will be picking in the top 10 again, but if they exceed expectations and take a few steps as an organization, the next few names in this piece are also capable of handling a substantial target share at the NFL level.

Day 2: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Another year, another Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver who will likely hear his name called within the top 75 picks. All the attention in Columbus surrounds fellow wideout Jeremiah Smith (2027 eligible) and safety Caleb Downs (2026 eligible), but Carnell Tate projects as a core contributor for an NFL offense.

You always know the type of pass-catchers you draft under the tutelage of Brian Hartline. Tate fits the script as a route savant with the hands, awareness, and top-end burst to threaten all levels of a progression.

Day 3: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

A USC transfer to Georgia this fall, there aren't many more fundamentally explosive players in all of college football.

While Tyson and Tate on this list fit into the bucket more as atypical 'X' wideouts on the perimeter, Zachariah Branch is an alignment-versatile, lightning-in-a-bottle type of player that can take it the distance from any spot on a football field.

In today's game, where personnel packages remain extremely unique, Branch is the type of playmaker that expands playbooks while also keeping defensive coordinators up late at night.

If Dave Canales and Morgan eye a unique offensive chess piece who would immediately start as a kick/punt returner, before seeing increased offensive snaps, Branch could be a seamless fit — should he indeed declare (true junior).

