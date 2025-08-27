Panthers suddenly facing new obstacle before pivotal Week 1 showdown

The NFL never sleeps. Ever. An early transaction to kick off the day's biggest waiver wire movements began by giving the Carolina Panthers a fresh obstacle before their Week 1 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Carolina needs to hit the ground running in 2025. Expectations are growing around the team's chances, and head coach Dave Canales was bullish about the franchise's outlook heading into Year 2 of his tenure. Imposing their will immediately is crucial, which should provide the momentum needed to tackle some tougher challenges later in the campaign.

The Jaguars won't be doing them any favors. They are looking to get head coach Liam Coen's regime off on the right foot, and the AFC South club has made some intriguing moves this offseason that'll make them a team to watch.

Carolina Panthers have something else to worry about in Week 1 after Tim Patrick trade

Another arrived in the hours after final cuts. Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network reported that Jacksonville had struck a trade deal with the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Tim Patrick, whose early career momentum was significantly derailed by two serious injuries that left his aspirations hanging in the balance.

Patrick was considered among the league's most underrated wide receivers after two productive seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in 2022 and a torn Achilles in 2023 came consecutively at the worst possible time.

It was a long road back for Patrick. He made his triumphant return with the Lions, bringing in 33 receptions from 44 targets for 394 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. Not exactly world-beating by any stretch of the imagination, but it was a big confidence boost to the player after so long away from the gridiron.

The former Utah standout now joins a Jacksonville passing attack that also includes Brian Thomas Jr., free-agent signing Dyami Brown, and No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. If Patrick can play a solid complementary role right out of the gate, this group has the scope to give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero some real headaches.

Carolina took five cornerbacks onto the roster with the possibility of one more on the way. Regardless of whether someone else comes in or not, Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans, and undrafted rookie Corey Thornton must be at the top of their game to counteract this threat.

Otherwise, it might just be another losing start for the Panthers in what looks like a winnable contest.

