4 massive roster cuts Panthers could steal to ignite playoff push

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales made some difficult choices before confirming the Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster. But as every fan knows, it's called initial for a reason.

Hundreds of players were released or waived before the cut-down deadline. Some will return to practice squads, but others will be highly sought after by other organizations. Considering how active Morgan was on the waiver wire last year, don't be surprised if some new faces come into the fold as the Panthers look to improve their chances of progression.

There are some strengths across Carolina's depth chart. There are also some weaknesses, so Morgan won't hesitate to implement more roster alterations if he feels like it can benefit the franchise.

Let's take a look at four roster cuts who could potentially interest the Panthers' primary decision makers.

Massive roster cuts Carolina Panthers could steal to ignite playoff push

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB

The Panthers opted to take just five cornerbacks onto the initial 53-man roster. If they want another possible contributor with long-term upside, someone like Jalyn Armour-Davis could fit the mold.

Armour-Davis suffered some injury problems last season and fell down the Baltimore Ravens depth chart after some notable additions. He was healthy all preseason, gaining an interception and three pass breakups, which represents a step in the right direction.

Chad Muma, LB

Finding another linebacker would be wise. The Panthers are desperately short after releasing Josey Jewell due to health issues. Examining Chad Muma's credentials in greater detail could be worth its weight in gold.

Muma flashed promise on the defensive rotation and became a key special-teams asset with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's got the physicality and work ethic Dan Morgan will love, but the Panthers won't be alone if they put in a waiver claim.

Ben Sauls, PK

Undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald won the kicking competition. Whether he'll be the starting option when Week 1 arrives is another matter.

Some good options have recently been cut. One of them is Ben Sauls, who was superb throughout the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason efforts to give himself a fighting chance of catching on elsewhere.

Jalen Mills, S

The Panthers took through just four safeties, so more is undoubtedly needed. Another experienced figure wouldn't hurt to take the heat off Demani Richardson and Lathan Ransom, which brings Jalen Mills firmly under the microscope.

Mills has some decent production for teams to examine throughout his career. He fell victim to the numbers game with the Houston Texans, but he's got enough talent to be an upgrade on Nick Scott if nothing else.

