Panthers connected to once-promising draft pick as questions mount

Some tough conversations await general manager Dan Morgan as the Carolina Panthers trim their roster to 53 before the deadline. But don't be surprised if the front-office leader adds to the ranks via waivers if the right opportunities present themselves.

The Panthers were active on waivers last summer, so anyone who makes the initial squad might not be around when Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives. Morgan is an aggressive roster builder who doesn't attach any sentiment to his decision-making process. If he believes it's the right thing to do, there will be no hesitation whatsoever.

Carolina Panthers urged to keep tabs on Chad Muma with roster status uncertain

One NFL analyst believes the Panthers would be wise to keep tabs on the developing situation between the Jaguars and linebacker Chad Muma. There's a growing belief that the second-level presence will be cut loose, and Anthony Palacios from Last Word on Sports thought Carolina would be the perfect landing spot if this scenario comes to fruition.

"Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers have finally been able to improve their defense this offseason after reshaping their offense and going through trial-and-error. The team let go of Josey Jewell due to injury concerns and veteran Jadeveon Clowney because of aging. [Chad] Muma isn’t going to be a modern-day Luke Kuechly out there, but at least they have something to help new free agent signee Christian Rozeboom and others a part of this core group." Anthony Palacios

The Panthers are light on dependable options at the defensive second level. Shaq Thompson wasn't brought back, and Josey Jewell was released after concussion symptoms were still evident. As Palacios stated, Muma hasn't exactly been a world-beater since entering the league as a third-round pick out of Wyoming, but his flashes suggest that some untapped potential remains in a better fit.

Whether that's on the Panthers or elsewhere is anyone's guess. Morgan might be content with what he has, although the starting tandem of Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom is unlikely to strike fear into opposing offenses. Considering the high stakes attached to Ejiro Evero's fortunes in 2025, more is probably needed.

Muma could be an option, but the Panthers won't be jumping the queue for any trade. If he's available on waivers, it's a different story. But nobody knows for sure until his eventual fate is determined.

Regardless of whether it's Muma or someone else, it would be surprising if the Panthers went into the campaign with their current linebacker options. It'll be interesting to see what Morgan has planned.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis