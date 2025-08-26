Panthers just made stance on Adam Thielen trade clear with Hunter Renfrow release

The Carolina Panthers gave wide receiver Hunter Renfrow a chance to pick up where he left off after spending a year out of the league through illness. Although the flashes were impressive, it wasn't quite enough to make the squad.

Those in power had some difficult decisions with their wide receiver room heading into the cut-down deadline. Several caught the eye over the summer, so general manager Dan Morgan had to be ruthless with his choices. As it turned out, Renfrow was one of the odd men out.

The Panthers confirmed that Renfrow was among their releases as they trimmed the roster from 90 to the required 53. This brings an abrupt end to any momentum he generated, and it remains to be seen whether the former Clemson standout will catch on elsewhere.

Carolina Panthers shouldn't trade Adam Thielen after releasing Hunter Renfrow

This left the Panthers with seven receivers. That's the number offensive coordinator Brad Idzik wanted, but Morgan hinted that six would be the preferred approach. And of course, there is the ongoing trade speculation around Adam Thielen that must be factored into the equation.

Thielen is wanted by the Minnesota Vikings, but the Panthers are driving a hard bargain regarding trade compensation. It would be a big shock to see the veteran moved at this stage, especially looking at the lack of legitimate NFL production in the unit.

Regardless, Renfrow won't be part of the team's plans. He was seemingly a lock to make it at one stage, but something prevented the Panthers from taking the plunge before preparations for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars gathered pace. He could return to the practice squad, but it'll be a waiting game for that eventuality, too.

The Panthers are depending on their youth movement to drive them forward. Renfrow's lack of preseason production and head coach Dave Canales' close connection to David Moore became his undoing. He gave it his all, but something was missing when it came to the crunch.

Trading Thielen is not an option now. Removing the two-time Pro Bowler from this group would be a gamble of epic proportions. They have seven receivers as things stand, although that could change if Morgan gets active on the waiver wire.

If the Panthers get what they are after for Thielen, they might pull the trigger. That'll leave them dangerously short of dependability, so it'll be a journey into the proverbial unknown for all involved in this scenario.

As for Renfrow? He'll be hoping for an offer from someone else in need of pass-catching assistance. If not, the Pro Bowler could continue building back confidence on the practice squad.

Time will tell on that one…

