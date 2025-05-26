Panthers tied to Trevon Diggs in risky trade that could change everything

Dan Morgan's avoided any trade temptations this offseason. He got burned with Diontae Johnson last time around, so the Carolina Panthers general manager opted for a more cautious approach. An inquiry was made about wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, but the price was too high.

That doesn't mean Morgan will turn up his nose at every possibility that comes along. It needs to be the right player, but the Panthers' need to progress in 2025 means nothing should be off the table.

After Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report named Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs as a potential trade candidate, which he believes would cost nothing more than a 2026 sixth-round selection, it didn't take long for the Panthers to come up on the list of possible suitors for the All-Pro.

Carolina Panthers linked with risky trade for Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

David Latham from Last Word on Sports named the Panthers, along with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, as teams who could make a play for Diggs if Dallas becomes receptive to offers. Something the analyst thought would give them a potentially prolific cornerback trio with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr.

"The Carolina Panthers improved their defense in the offseason, but this still projects as one of the weaker units in the league. While Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are an adequate starting duo, a Trevon Diggs trade could create one of the league’s better secondaries. Seeing as Carolina plays in a weak NFC South, Diggs’ presence could be enough to guide this team to an unlikely division championship." David Latham

Diggs has endured some rough luck on the injury front over the last two seasons. His 11-interception campaign in 2021 is now a distant memory. With the Cowboys drafting Shavon Revel Jr. and trading for Kair Elam, coupled with the presence of DaRon Bland, the stakes have been raised considerably.

Jerry Jones is fiercely loyal to his players. Diggs has four more years on his deal, but no guaranteed money after the 2025 campaign. The Cowboys would save $9.64 million on their salary cap with a post-June 1 trade, but it needs to be an offer he cannot refuse.

A sixth-rounder won't get it done. Diggs has too many red flags for anything loftier right now, so the chance of him leaving Dallas is remote, entering the 2025 season unless another team is willing to gamble.

If he cannot bounce back, the departure would be almost inevitable in 2026. Either way, Diggs ending up in Carolina next season doesn't seem feasible.

