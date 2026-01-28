Panthers' tight end problem has a $6 million fix hiding in plain sight

The Carolina Panthers made real progress in 2025, but one number keeps surfacing when you zoom out. That is production from the tight end position.

Despite improvements across the offense, Carolina finished the season near the bottom of the league in tight end receiving efficiency, red zone involvement, and third-down impact.

The Panthers have invested in wide receivers, stabilized their protection, and committed to quarterback Bryce Young. What they still haven’t done is provide him with a proven middle-of-the-field weapon.

This offseason, that problem is no longer defensible. For general manager Dan Morgan, the free-agent market offers a clear solution.

Carolina Panthers should take a swing at Dallas Goedert in free agency

Dallas Goedert, who is currently set to become a free agent, would change how defenses have to play Carolina. Since taking over as the Philadelphia Eagles' primary tight end, he has consistently ranked among the NFL’s most efficient players at the position.

In 2025, he posted a career high of 11 touchdowns, reinforcing his reputation as a reliable finisher rather than a volume-dependent target. That reliability directly addresses where Carolina has struggled most:

Red zone efficiency: Panthers tight ends have been poor near the goal line. Goedert, by contrast, converts opportunities into touchdowns, not contested checkdowns.

Third down trust: He’s routinely used as a primary read on money downs, giving quarterbacks a margin for error target over the middle.

Every down presence: Goedert’s blocking ability keeps defenses honest and prevents predictable personnel tells.

Just as important is what Goedert doesn’t require. At an estimated $6 million annually, he delivers above-average production without demanding an offensive overhaul or elite contract commitment.

Kyle Pitts remains a compelling alternative. He’s younger, immensely talented, and coming off a rebound season. But the once-generational college prospect would require a far larger financial commitment.

Goedert offers a different path. He provides immediate production while allowing Carolina to continue developing younger tight ends like Ja’Tavion Sanders without pressure or forced usage.

Every offseason move doesn’t need to chase upside. Some are about eliminating weaknesses that hold everything else back.

The Panthers’ tight end position is one of the clearest examples. The production hasn’t been good enough, the usage hasn’t scared defenses, and the ripple effects have quietly capped the offense’s growth.

Goedert offers a rare combination of proven efficiency, schematic fit, and financial practicality. He's also been on a proven winning franchise, which is an experience that cannot be bought.

For a team transitioning from rebuilding to competing, that kind of certainty is exactly the type of free agent solution worth prioritizing.