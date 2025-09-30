Panthers' trade idea for veteran QB would be an all-time disaster

With Jaxson Dart taking over as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback, Russell Wilson’s name is suddenly back in trade talks, with multiple teams being floated as possible suitors. And for some reason, the Carolina Panthers are among them.

The Panthers are rebuilding, but also desperate to stop the avalanche of blowout losses. Bryce Young has already been benched before. While Andy Dalton was re-signed to provide stability, there’s little evidence he’s anything more than a short-term bridge. That leaves Carolina in the dangerous position of searching for answers midseason.

That’s where Wilson’s name surfaces. The idea is simple: bring in the signal-caller, keep the team competitive, and buy time before drafting another quarterback in 2026 if Young isn’t the long-term answer.

Carolina Panthers should not be thinking about another QB trade right now

For Wilson, it could be one last chance to prove he can still lead a franchise before he retires. And for the Panthers, it would at least be a way to give fans some hope in an otherwise lost year.

But make no mistake, this move would be a massive blunder.

Wilson is no longer the NFL MVP-caliber quarterback he once was with the Seattle Seahawks. His tenures with the Giants and the Denver Broncos showed exactly that.

He would flash good plays here and there, surrounded by inconsistency, sacks, and a heavy contract. Dropping him into Carolina wouldn’t magically fix a roster that already has its fair share of holes.

The Panthers need to ride this wave with Young as well. Trading for Wilson would suggest that the organization is willing to take shortcuts rather than allowing its No. 1 pick to develop. Even if he fails, it makes a lot more sense to reset through the draft than burn valuable capital on a fading star.

To make matters worse, Wilson’s contract isn’t cheap. Even if a deal is restructured, the Panthers would be tying up money that could be better spent on building other areas of the roster.

Carolina is in a tough spot, but in no way is Wilson the answer.

Trading for him would be a short-term sugar rush with long-term consequences, precisely the kind of move that derails rebuilds and prolongs losing cycles.

The Panthers' focus should be on patience, development, and smart roster building. Chasing Wilson would be a headline-grabbing disaster.

