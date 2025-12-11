Panthers veteran said what all NFL fans are thinking about Philip Rivers

The NFL world was shocked to its foundations this week when quarterback Philip Rivers ended his five-year retirement to sign with the Indianapolis Colts. And there was one long-standing Carolina Panthers veteran who couldn't quite work out why he's come back after so long away from the gridiron.

Rivers was among the contenders to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. That will all change if he takes the field for the Colts, which could be as soon as this weekend against the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense. The 44-year-old is confident he can still sling the rock, but they all say that, until they come into the line of fire.

The former North Carolina State standout is an eight-time Pro Bowler with the credentials that very few in the modern era can match. Rivers will be the first grandfather to play in the league since Brett Favre, but the Colts clearly felt this was the best course of action after losing Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles at the worst possible time.

Carolina Panthers veteran J.J. Jansen couldn't believe Philip Rivers came out of retirement

Long-snapper J.J. Jansen, who is five years younger than Rivers and has been with the Panthers for his entire 17-season career, thought the idea might be crazy enough to work. However, he couldn't fathom why anyone would want to put on the pads again after such a lengthy absence from the game.

"I love it; I'll tell you what I can't imagine doing, which is taking five years off, then coming back. But, yeah. I think in certain positions, and mine's certainly one of them, quarterback's certainly one of them, the skill is of greater priority than just general athleticism, so you can get away with it in the pocket, you can get away with it snapping a ball, or maybe punting or kicking. So, I can't imagine taking five years off. That would certainly be something kind of beyond my comprehension." J.J. Jansen via Panthers.com

Jansen isn't alone in his assessment. Most of the league looked at this development with raised eyebrows and, in some cases, complete ridicule. Rivers was never the most mobile quarterback, and he knows the scheme inside out. Even so, NFL defenders are only getting faster and more explosive. And looking at the defenses the Colts are facing, it's not hard to see why many experts have a bad feeling.

It'll be interesting to see if this move reaps rewards. The Colts were desperate, and Rivers answered the call. And if this move comes off, you can bet other recently retired players will be thinking they can still do a job.

Everyone, including Jansen, will be watching with interest. But if Rivers does play, he might be in for the worst rude awakening imaginable.