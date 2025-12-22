Panthers veteran spilled the tea on what's really driving Carolina's culture shift

Something feels different about the Carolina Panthers these days. It's been nothing but almost constant misery since David Tepper bought the franchise, plunging fans into despair and beyond.

Things are changing for the better.

There is now hope. A culture is being built to last by head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. It didn't happen overnight, but the Panthers being in charge of their own playoff destiny after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 is a sign of how far things have come under this regime.

Those who were around during some darker days can feel it, too.

Carolina Panthers have put some dark days in franchise history behind them

Veteran linebacker Claudin Cherelus is among them. He revealed that things feel much better now. He also thought that driving up from rock bottom and never settling are pivotal factors in Carolina's rise to prosperity.

"Better than it has the past few years. It's a good feeling, but the thing I like the most about this locker room is we're never content, we're never comfortable. We know, you know, how it feels to be at the bottom. We know how it feels to be at the top now, so at the end of the day we've just got to come out and keep playing like we have." Claudin Cherelus via Panthers.com

Cherelus was around during the disastrous Frank Reich season in 2023, so he's experienced the worst of it. Having such a positive, vibrant atmosphere with everyone pulling in the same direction represents a breath of fresh air. Players, young and old, are eager to make the most of it. Things aren't perfect, but the resolve on display is nothing short of encouraging.

It's an unusual feeling for everyone. Some players have achieved success at previous stops, but this is the first time Carolina has topped the NFC South in a decade. The last time was iconic quarterback Cam Newton's MVP season in 2015, which signifies how long the Panthers have been starved of anything remotely positive to celebrate.

Getting too carried away is not an option. The Panthers are in pole position, but it won't mean much if they cannot get over the hump in the next two games. That remains the objective, so keeping the same mindset and focus is imperative.

Either way, the Panthers are playing meaningful football in December. Not only that, but they are excelling under the burning spotlight. These experiences are serving them well now and into the future. And there is finally light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

It's been a long time since Carolina's long-suffering fan base could say that with any confidence.