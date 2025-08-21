Panthers weakness dooms them into Trey Hendrickson sweepstakes

The Carolina Panthers’ offseason might have some fireworks on the horizon. They are reportedly a potential destination for Trey Hendrickson, with the Cincinnati Bengals now actively seeking offers for the All-Pro defensive end.

Carolina's front office addressed the team’s greatest need this offseason. Dan Morgan signed Patrick Jones II to start alongside D.J. Wonnum. Ejiro Evero will also lean on rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen to round out a platoon of pass rushers.

Even after bringing in three new faces, there is still an empty void at the position. The Panthers have been without a premium blue-chip pass rusher since Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants for less than the going rate.

Carolina Panthers are not in a strong enough position to land Trey Hendrickson

The former first-round pick inked a contract that has an average annual value north of $28 million. Being able to get pressure on the opposing quarterback is a trait that pays incredibly well. This is the main reason Hendrickson is looking for more guaranteed money and financial security past the 2025 season.

Hendrickson is a four-time Pro Bowler coming off two consecutive seasons with 17.5 sacks. He is a glowing representation of the dominant force that Evero has longed for within his 3-4 base defensive scheme.

The Panthers' front office has been focused on development this offseason. The franchise got burned in the past with bad contracts. Signing a soon-to-be 31-year-old pass rusher to a deal that will probably land north of $25 million per season seems like a massive leap from the conservative approach Morgan is taking.

Still, the link to Hendrickson brings up a harsh reality for the Panthers.

In order to have a pass rush, they need to pay. Umanmielen and Scourton have flashed in the preseason, but their ceiling at this point is unknown. Their strong offseason repetitions have come against journeyman offensive linemen, who do not compare to the talent they will confront in the regular season.

The Panthers did have the opportunity to do more this offseason. The team had the opportunity to sign Josh Sweat. The former Philadelphia Eagles edge force recorded 2.5 sacks in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Arizona Cardinals gave the 28-year-old a $76.4 million contract with $38 million guaranteed. The guaranteed money amounts to just $3 million more than what the Panthers dealt to Tre’Von Moerhig and $8 million more than what they dished to Tershawn Wharton.

On the cusp of the regular season, it is not the ideal time to be investing in a premium pass rusher.

The Panthers compete amongst a pool of teams desperate to win now. The price is peaking, and Morgan had the opportunity to fill this need without investing draft capital and money beyond what might be reasonable.

