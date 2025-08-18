3 blockbuster Trey Hendrickson trade packages after shocking Panthers report

The ongoing saga between All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals took another new turn. Reports suggest that the AFC North club is actively seeking trade offers, and the Carolina Panthers are throwing their hat into the ring.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz listed the Panthers among those who have shown legitimate interest in securing Hendrickson's services. This represents a seismic shift from general manager Dan Morgan's roster construction since taking the job, but opportunities like this don't come along every day.

Any deal would need to come with a lucrative contract extension immediately. There are also slight concerns about how Hendrickson would fit into Ejiro Evero's contentious 3-4 base scheme. Even so, the NFL's sack leader in 2024 instantly legitimizes this ambitious project.

Whether this amounts to anything more than speculation is anyone's guess, but here are three potential trade packages the Panthers could put together for Hendrickson.

Blockbuster Trey Hendrickson trade packages after shocking Panthers report

Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 1

According to reports, the Bengals are looking for draft picks and players in any deal for Trey Hendrickson. The Panthers aren't exactly blessed with quality depth on defense, but disposing of a veteran or two to land such a prolific performer is something to consider.

D.J. Wonnum seems like the most obvious candidate to be included. He performed well upon his return from injury over the second half of 2024, but he's out of contract next spring. And his talent doesn't compare to what Hendrickson brings to the table.

Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 2

If the first offer was a little on the low side from Cincinnati's perspective, perhaps this one levels the playing field slightly. The Panthers would be giving up Day 2 picks this year and next. They would also send free-agent signing Patrick Jones II and versatile offensive lineman Cade Mays to further sweeten the pot.

That would raise eyebrows among the fan base, but Hendrickson is an elite performer with a lot of good football left. To get players of this caliber, you have to pay accordingly.

Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 3

Dan Morgan worked hard to fortify the defensive line this offseason. That improved the starting options and fortified depth. It could also mean that someone like A'Shawn Robinson might be deemed expendable in Carolina's reported quest to land Trey Hendrickson.

Robinson didn't meet expectations last season, but Ejiro Evero trusts him fully. Still, throwing him into a package that also includes draft picks and D.J. Wonnum is a tempting proposition that the Bengals would be hard-pressed to turn down.

