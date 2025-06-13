Dan Morgan spared no expense to rectify some major defensive issues this offseason. The Carolina Panthers look stronger, especially in the trenches. That didn't stop one NFL analyst from highlighting a possible trade opportunity they'd be foolish to ignore.

Morgan went about his business efficiently when the recruitment period commenced. There was controlled aggression from the general manager, who struck with conviction in free agency and the draft to secure his desired targets. There were some misses and tough decisions along the way, but it's a small price to pay for progress.

There were big changes to the edge-rushing room as expected. The Panthers signed Patrick Jones II in free agency. Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. There was also some collateral damage with the release of proven veteran Jadeveon Clowney.

Carolina Panthers linked with bold trade splash for Trey Hendrickson

The Panthers are probably content with what they have. Even so, the FOX Sports Digital team thought making a bold splash for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson amid his contract drama could be the addition they need to reach the postseason.

"[Trey] Hendrickson would become the leader of the Panthers' defense, giving them somebody whom defenses have to game-plan for. This is a five-win team that was previously coming off a two-win season. Ultimately, whether quarterback Bryce Young pans out looms greatest for Carolina, but if its defense continues to be one of the worst in the league, the franchise can only do so much. What could stop the Panthers from making a deal for Hendrickson, though, is them potentially feeling that they have to be closer to playoff contention to surrender significant draft assets against the backdrop of the haul they gave up to get Young two years ago." Fox Sports Digital team

Hendrickson didn't show up for Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp as expected. He's looking for a new deal that hasn't arrived, and frustrations reached a boiling point long ago. The All-Pro has no faith or trust in the organization. He's also gone on a public tirade to voice his displeasure, which only heightens the sense of bitterness.

If the Bengals don't want to pay Hendrickson the going rate, they have to trade him. He'd make every team around the league better. But as the FOX Sports Digital team acknowledged, this could be a step too far for Morgan at this stage of his long-term rebuilding project.

The compensation would be incredibly steep for someone like Hendrickson. He also wants mega money on an extension despite being 31 years old next season. This is a move typically associated with a contending team, and the Panthers are simply not there just yet.

It's fun to think about, even if the rumors have no substance attached.

