Panthers' weirdest offseason move could turn into a nightmare

Dan Morgan did what he thought was right for the Carolina Panthers as part of his long-term plans for sustained growth. But there was one weird offseason move that could end up being a nightmare when it's all said and done.

The Panthers opted not to bring back veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson in free agency after some disappointing injury problems. Morgan thought they had enough to fill the void, but a concerning development with Josey Jewell threw his plans into tatters.

There was nothing out of the ordinary about Jewell earlier in the offseason. That all changed when the veteran went through medical testing before training camp. And it was not good news for the player or the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers could regret not properly replacing Josey Jewell

Assessments revealed that Jewell was still suffering from concussion symptoms seven months after suffering the injury against the Arizona Cardinals. That was a bombshell for everyone involved, and a mutual decision was made to cut the former Iowa standout so he could focus on getting healthy.

Most fans thought this would come with a corresponding move. But instead, Morgan did nothing.

The Panthers made Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace their starting linebacker tandem. After a full offseason of evaluations, those in power went with Claudin Cherelus and undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott as their primary backups. To say this is an underwhelming group would be an understatement, but they are going to get a chance to shine over the early stages of the campaign.

If Morgan doesn't like what he sees after that, changes could arrive. But if the linebacking corps proves to be a weak link that opposing offenses exploit, questions will be asked about the decision to let Jewell's departure go without another productive veteran coming into the fold.

There is an awful lot at stake for the Panthers this season. Ejiro Evero is on the hot seat with almost no margin for error. If his second-level cracks under the pressure, that's not going to end favorably for anybody.

Morgan took his share of blame for Carolina's failings on defense last season. Fingers will be pointed in his direction if his personnel decisions don't bring the necessary rewards this time around.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis