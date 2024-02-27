10 intriguing Carolina Panthers targets to watch at 2024 NFL Combine
By Dean Jones
Which intriguing draft prospects should the Carolina Panthers monitor closely at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL Scouting Combine is always one of the most prominent events on the pre-draft assessment calendar. It's a hotbed of activity as teams around the league examine prospects of interest in greater detail. As the Carolina Panthers proved last year, it's also a place to lay the foundations for potential trades or contract extensions.
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales don't have the benefit of a first-round pick to call upon this year. That said, they have the No. 33 overall selection and five other picks across the seven rounds to bolster starting spots and improve depth.
There are plenty of needs to fill and a lot of hard work ahead. Morgan is looking to completely shift the culture in pursuit of making Carolina a respectable football operation once again. After so many false promises fed to fans previously, actions speak louder than words.
Looking ahead to an interesting few days, here are 10 intriguing targets the Panthers should monitor closely during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Chop Robinson
- Edge Rusher | Penn State Nittany Lions
The Carolina Panthers require additional pass-rushers. This need becomes greater depending on the futures of Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. Even if both established figures stick around, adding another explosive presence from the college ranks would be desirable.
Chop Robinson is athletically gifted. The numbers might not indicate an elite force during his three years at Penn State, but he's got the physical intangibles normally associated with productive edge presences at the next level.
There is a chance Robinson could become another Yetur Gross-Matos - who had similar traits and came from the same program. He'll test also extremely well at the NFL Scouting Combine, which might mean he enters first-round consideration if another team becomes particularly enamored.