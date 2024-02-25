Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-combine edition
The NFL Scouting Combine has finally arrived...
What could the Carolina Panthers do with their 2024 draft selections heading into the all-important NFL Scouting Combine?
Ladies and gentlemen, the Carolina Panthers' offseason is just getting started. This week is the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, the biggest event on the assessment calendar before the selection process begins on April 25.
The Combine involves several steps. Over the coming days, the country's top draft prospects go through orientation, medical and ortho exams, media interviews, and interviews with numerous NFL teams. Each of the 32 franchises, including the Panthers, gathers as much information as they can on players of interest, regardless of positioning.
After this, these players will go through numerous drills specified for their positions. The first groups will be defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday. This is followed by defensive backs and tight ends on Friday. Running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receiver drills are on Saturday. The Combine concludes with offensive linemen and special teams players on Monday.
There will be players that will catch the eye of many, including the ones that run a fast 40-yard dash, have high vertical jumps, or a quick three-cone drill. There will be overreactions. In this instance, the tape will be important. I will have a chance to rewatch players following the Combine to see what I may have missed.
One thing is for sure and that is the Panthers first draft selection will be at the Combine this week. For this brand-new mock draft, I made a move that may raise some eyebrows using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator.
Carolina Panthers trade down from No. 33
In this mock draft scenario, general manager Dan Morgan negotiates a trade back with the Indianapolis Colts, moving down 13 spots from No. 33 overall to No. 46 while gaining an extra third-round selection. The move also forced the Carolina Panthers to give up their final pick, No. 180, in the sixth round.
The Colts would go on to draft Panthers pre-draft favorite - Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin. Without further ado, here is what I did in this trade-back scenario.