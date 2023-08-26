10 players who won't be on Carolina Panthers 53-man roster come Week 1
Thes Carolina Panthers players could be in line for difficult conversations in the comin days.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players won't be on the team's 53-man roster after one of the most memorable offseasons in franchise history?
There are no more opportunities to impress. The Carolina Panthers finished their preseason games with another loss against the Detroit Lions, which now means the time to make some difficult decisions has officially arrived for general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, and others in positions of power.
This is always the toughest part of the process. Crushing dreams isn't the most pleasurable task, but the NFL is a business above all else and the players are fully aware of the potential implications if their performances are not up to the required standard.
Some players will be expecting a call in the coming days. Others are going to be more shocked about their fate - some could even be traded depending on whether there is appropriate interest from elsewhere.
With that in mind, here are 10 Panthers players who won't be on Carolina's final 53-man roster come Week 1.
Michael Jordan - Carolina Panthers OL
We've seen enough of Michael Jordan. The offensive lineman flatters to deceive almost constantly despite getting more opportunities than most, so his presence on the 53-man roster would no doubt anger a large majority of fans who feel that he simply cannot be trusted.
Jordan is a decent enough gap-scheme run blocker. However, his pass protection is nothing sort of abysmal and if the Carolina Panthers had any sense, they would wish him the best for any future endeavors and move on.