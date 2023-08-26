10 players who won't be on Carolina Panthers 53-man roster come Week 1
Thes Carolina Panthers players could be in line for difficult conversations in the comin days.
By Dean Jones
Jake Luton - Carolina Panthers QB
Nobody was expecting much from Jake Luton. The Carolina Panthers formed their long-term quarterback plans by trading up to No, 1 overall for Bryce Young, so this was nothing more than a camp body rather than someone who might make a surprising push to make the 53-man roster.
Luton is a decent candidate for the practice squad. This is dependent on what the Panthers do with Matt Corral, who could be traded or even released entirely after just one season with the franchise.
Herb Miller - Carolina Panthers CB
The cornerback position is something of a concern. This preseason has exposed the potential depth flaws within the room if one of the bigger names goes down with an injury, which is entirely possible when one takes recent history around the likes of Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson into account.
Despite this, it's hard to envisage a scenario where Herb Miller is kept around. When push comes to shove, the former Florida Atlantic standout just hasn't done enough.
Bumper Pool - Carolina Panthers LB
In fairness to Bumper Pool, the linebacker came up with a couple of nice plays late on during Carolina's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. But the full body of work this summer coupled with the Panthers' switching to a 3-4 base scheme under Ejiro Evero means his chances of avoiding the dreaded cut appear remote.
That said, there might be some value in keeping Pool on the practice squad if he clears waivers. This would allow the coaching staff additional time to assess and develop the one-time Arkansas thumper into a potential contributor.