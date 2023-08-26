10 players who won't be on Carolina Panthers 53-man roster come Week 1
Thes Carolina Panthers players could be in line for difficult conversations in the comin days.
By Dean Jones
Camerun Peoples - Carolina Panthers RB
It took undrafted free agent Camerun Peoples all offseason to earn involvement on the offensive rotation. When a big opportunity befell the running back against the Detroit Lions, he left the worst first impression imaginable.
Peoples fumbled on his first official NFL carry and dropped a very catchable ball that could have resulted in a big gain. This likely sealed his fate with the Carolina Panthers, which is extremely disappointing from the player's point of view.
Brandon Smith - Carolina Panthers LB
This would be one of the tougher cuts considering Brandon Smith's potential upside and how he flashed as a rookie under Steve Wilks. But this time of year is always a numbers game and few would deny that the likes of Chandler Wooten and Kamu Grugier-Hill have outperformed the former fourth-rounder this summer.
The Panthers might make some calls to see if they can flip Smith for a pick swap or seventh-rounder. If not, then the chances of the athletically gifted linebacker being cut loose entirely are high.
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
Plenty of intrigue surrounded Rejzohn Wright's offseason arrival thanks in no small part to his appearance in Last Chance U. But the cornerback got injured early in the preparation period and was unable to truly force his way into the team's plans.
Again, Wright looks like a primary candidate for Carolina's practice squad if he makes it past waivers. Looking at the bigger picture, that wouldn't be the worst news for a defensive back that does have some promise.