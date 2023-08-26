10 players who won't be on Carolina Panthers 53-man roster come Week 1
Thes Carolina Panthers players could be in line for difficult conversations in the comin days.
By Dean Jones
Deonte Brown - Carolina Panthers OL
Deonte Brown is another project the Carolina Panthers might give up on this offseason. The mammoth interior offensive lineman lost a ton of weight before camp to give himself a fighting chance of making the team, which does look unlikely despite the former Alabama star playing well enough.
Whether the Panthers allocate a place on the practice squad for Brown is up for debate. But it only highlights the fact he was preferred to Trey Smith during the 2021 NFL Draft - a formidable starter and Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Spencer Brown - Carolina Panthers RB
This is no slight on Spencer Brown from a performance standpoint. The running back's given a tremendous account of himself when carries came his way during the preseason, but it's unlikely the Panthers take four running backs onto the roster and this leaves him on the outside looking in.
Brown's put out some great tape this offseason and might get picked up by another team looking to solidify their running back depth. If not, then one would expect the player to be a lock for Carolina's practice squad once again.
LaBryan Ray - Carolina Panthers DL
LaBryan Ray was a late arrival to the Panthers and with such a limited sample size compared to others, might be surplus to requirements. The defensive lineman does have some intriguing athletic attributes, but others are clearly above him in the pecking order currently and his production versus the Detroit Lions did nothing to change this fact.
Whether Bryan's displayed enough to warrant consideration for the practice squad is anyone's guess. But it cannot be completely dismissed looking at the options available.