10 prospects the Carolina Panthers must consider on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft
Which prospects should the Carolina Panthers consider bringing into the organization on the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft?
We are now rapidly approaching the final day of selecting college players from the 2023 NFL Draft. It's been a mixed bag for the Carolina Panthers so far, with their franchise quarterback secured in Bryce Young and some intriguing gambles on Day 2 that also included a third-round trade.
After giving up another selection for the chance to draft athletic edge rusher D.J. Johnson, the Panthers have just two picks over the final four rounds. However, this is something general manager Scott Fitterer might look to rectify with a move down the order if the right offer comes along.
There are some eye-catching names left looking for their opportunity at the next level. Carolina still has a couple of glaring needs, so it'll be interesting to see how they navigate the process in a few short hours.
With this in mind, here are ten prospects the Panthers must consider drafting on Day 3.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Adetomiwa Adebawore
- Defensive Line | Northwestern Wildcats
Once considered a potential second-round pick, it's surprising to see Adetomiwa Adebawore still on the board considering his upside. The defensive lineman is incredibly raw - there's no getting away from that - but the Carolina Panthers normally bet on high-end physical traits at this stage of the draft and could do so again.
Adebawore has some technical flaws to work out. However, his explosiveness and raw strength could be a major asset to the defensive line rotation once he puts everything together.