10 prospects the Carolina Panthers should monitor at 2024 Senior Bowl
The pre-draft assessment stage has arrived...
By Dean Jones
Which draft prospects should the Carolina Panthers have a close eye on during this week's all-important Reese's Senior Bowl festivities?
The Carolina Panthers have found their new head coach and general manager - albeit the latter comes with a new title. There is no time for either Dave Canales or Dan Morgan to revel in their newfound status. It's time to work.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Canales and Morgan will be present throughout Reese's Senior Bowl practices this week. The Panthers have a lot of holes to fill without much in the way of salary-cap space. Considering they are also giving up the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the need to hit on their remaining six selections is critical.
Senior Bowl week is one of the most important pre-draft assessment events. There is an added sense of excitement this year thanks to the presence of underclassmen for the first time. The pool of talent is deep, whether the Panthers have the right men in place to make the correct calls is another matter.
With that being said, here are 10 prospects the Panthers should monitor closely during this week's Senior Bowl practices and the game itself.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Kingsley Suamataia
- Offensive Tackle | BYU Cougars
Kingsley Suamataia is a supremely gifted athletic specimen. The offensive tackle has all the makings of a productive NFL pro if nurtured correctly. He is a little rough around the edges in terms of technique, but the physical attributes alone give the team that drafts him plenty to work with.
The Carolina Panthers must address their offensive line as a matter of extreme urgency this offseason. Much will depend on how the new regime perceives Ikem Ekwonu's best position after a rough sophomore campaign, but Suamataia could be someone worth monitoring throughout the assessment phase.