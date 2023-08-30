10 roster cuts the Carolina Panthers must consider signing in 2023
The Carolina Panthers could add these names to their roster before Week 1.
By Dean Jones
Which recent cuts should the Carolina Panthers consider bringing onto the 53-man roster ahead of their Week 1 clash with the Atlanta Falcons?
The Carolina Panthers finalized their initial 53-man roster just before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. But the chances of further moves before Frank Reich begins his first season as head coach in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons are extremely high.
General manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for his aggressiveness and conviction within a more collaborative approach since the previous coaching regime was sent packing. Looking at Carolina's current roster, solidifying some problem position groups with additional depth is almost guaranteed.
Hundreds of players are now looking for new homes either across rosters or practice squads depending on how much interest they generate. Here are ten recent cuts that the Panthers must consider signing in 2023.
Carolina Panthers could sign Malik Cunningham (QB/WR)
There were a few shocking cuts around the league as expected. Two of these came on the New England Patriots, who parted ways with quarterback duo Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham as Bill Belichick put all his eyes into Mac Jones' basket in the hope he will become rejuvenated under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's guidance.
Zappe will get a shot elsewhere after impressing as a rookie when called upon. Cunningham is a player who could interest the Carolina Panthers thanks to his dynamic playmaking ability as a signal-caller and overall athletic weapon.
Cunningham was a revelation throughout Patroits' camp, spending time under center and wide receiver. The Panthers have three quarterbacks on the roster currently, but acquiring the undrafted free agent is a wildcard worthy of consideration.