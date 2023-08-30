10 roster cuts the Carolina Panthers must consider signing in 2023
The Carolina Panthers could add these names to their roster before Week 1.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Connor Galvin (OL)
We tipped up Connor Galvin as an early release that could help the Carolina Panthers in 2023. This bears more significance than ever looking at the current offensive line depth chart after the team's initial 53-man roster became official.
The Panthers opted to penny pinch with younger options who aren't on guaranteed deals to fill out their roster spots behind the projected starters across their protection. One could argue that Galvin represents an upgrade on any of them based on his high-performance levels throughout the offseason.
Carolina Panthers could sign Melvin Gordon (RB)
The Panthers went through with three running backs as expected. Whether they could shift this narrative with a fourth option if the right opportunity comes along is another matter.
It seems as if the Panthers are missing a power presence capable of generating hard yards in between the tackles. Melvin Gordon might fit the bill despite his advancing years, with someone like Zonovan Knight another potential candidate after his release by the New York Jets.
Carolina Panthers could sign Bradley Roby (CB)
One of the more shocking releases of the day arrived within the NFC South when the New Orleans Saints gave Bradley Roby his marching orders. The slot cornerback specialist is still performing at a high level and might be of interest to the Panthers in what remains a position group of need.
Carolina could use one more dependable option after cutting Stantley Thomas-Oliver III and Keith Taylor Jr. One anticipates Jeremy Chinn to occupy the big nickel role within Ejiro Evero's defense, but acquiring Roby gives them a dependable insurance policy if nothing else.