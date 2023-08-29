4 early roster cuts that could instantly help the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Could the Carolina Panthers pick up one of these early releases in 2023?
By Dean Jones
Which early cuts around the league could instantly help the Carolina Panthers and their chances of genuine progression under Frank Reich in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers will be making some difficult calls and having tough conversations later today as their initial 53-man roster becomes official by the 4 p.m. deadline. However, the chances of general manager Scott Fitterer scouring the waiver wire for further additions are high given his nature.
Looking at how things currently stand on Carolina's depth chart, they appear top-heavy. Some depth issues are beginning to surface in key position groups, which could hold this promising team back if the injury bug strikes during the campaign.
The Panthers won't be sentimental regarding anyone on their roster in pursuit of progression. This ruthless aggression has been prevalent throughout the preparation period so far and should continue depending on what opportunities present themselves from a decent waiver position (No. 9).
With this in mind, here are four early cuts around the NFL that would instantly help the Panthers in 2023.
Carolina Panthers could sign Connor Galvin (OL)
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line has come in for some criticism this offseason. While the starting unit improved, backup options are a little thin on the ground, and searching for alternatives is entirely possible before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives.
Connor Galvin's surprising release should put the Panthers and others on high alert. He is a former Big-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in college and was also the Detroit Lions' highest-graded protector during the preseason according to Pro Football Focus.
This seems almost too obvious, especially considering the doubts surrounding Cam Erving, Michael Jordan, and others. But the Panthers won't be alone in examining Galvin's credentials after his outstanding preseason.