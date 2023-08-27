5 players the Carolina Panthers might claim after final roster cuts in 2023
Expect the Carolina Panthers to make further additions via the waiver wire.
By Dean Jones
Which players could the Carolina Panthers potentially pick up via the waiver wire once final roster cuts are confirmed around the league?
The Carolina Panthers are currently in the process of trimming their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday's deadline. But as we all know, the initial roster might not be the one that features in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
General manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for being aggressive in his quest to build a contender. Dan Morgan also recently revealed that Carolina's scouting department has produced thousands of reports regarding players who could be deemed surplus to requirements elsewhere.
Given the Panthers are currently No. 9 on the waiver order, there's a good chance they could land a preferred target in a position of need. Fitterer could even part ways with a Day 3 selection to jump the queue if he feels like it could benefit the franchise.
With this in mind, here are five players the Panthers could pick up if they land on the waiver wire during final cuts.
Carolina Panthers could sign Brandon Walton
- Offensive Line | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Even though the Carolina Panthers seem happy with their starting offensive line, depth remains a concern. The likes of Cam Erving have proven incapable of providing the consistency needed when thrust into action, so finding better alternatives is something that will be strongly considered.
For all the questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their offensive line options look deeper than most, That could leave the physically gifted Brandon Walton on the outside looking in.
Walton has decent swing tackle potential with a far greater upside than someone like Erving. Whether the Bucs give up on him so soon remains to be seen. but he'd be a good option in this scenario.