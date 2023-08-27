Panthers News: Frank Reich, Matt Corral, new additions and roster cuts
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the deadline for initial 53-man rosters around the league draws closer?
With preseason games concluding, teams around the NFL are currently having fierce discussions before making their initial 53-man rosters known to the league. The Carolina Panthers got ahead of the process following their game on Friday night, but general manager Scott Fitterer will also be keeping a close eye on the waiver wire for any potential additions that could help in some capacity next season.
A busy few days await. Until then, among the stories causing conversation include the first round of cuts, Matt Corral's future, Frank Reich on eliminating mistakes, and the potential for new additions before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carlina Panthers make first roster cuts
The Carolina Panthers were the first NFL team to start trimming the fat in terms of roster cuts on Saturday. Those in power deemed 11 players surplus to requirements, which didn't come with many shocks considering their respective contributions throughout the offseason preparation period.
- QB Jake Luton
- RB Camerun Peoples
- WR Gary Jennings
- WR C.J. Saunders
- OT Larnel Coleman
- DT Antwuan Jackson
- LB Bumper Pool
- S Collin Duncan
- S Josh Thomas
- CB Rejzohn Wright
- K Matthew Wright
The Panthers have many more difficult conversations before getting down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Making this first round public so early was also done with a view to enticing a potential trade partner for Matthew Wright, whose kicking exploits drew praise throughout the preseason.
Keep those notifications on today. There will be more coming and perhaps a shock or two along the way.