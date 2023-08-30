10 roster cuts the Carolina Panthers must consider signing in 2023
The Carolina Panthers could add these names to their roster before Week 1.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Raymond Johnson III (DE)
It seems as if the Carolina Panthers are happy enough with their talent at the edge rushing position after signing Justin Houston late in training camp. D.J. Johnson and Amare Barno also flashed to secure their places on the initial 53-man roster, but the Carolina Panthers might add another option if they feel like it's the best thing for the franchise.
After an exceptional preseason from a production standpoint, seeing Raymond Johnson III's name on the proverbial scrap heap was eye-catching. The pass-rusher displayed the sort of explosiveness and natural progression normally associated with productive edge presences during warmup games, so he'll be unfortunate not to get an immediate opportunity elsewhere.
Carolina Panthers could sign Mike Strachan (WR)
Much will depend on the injury statuses of Terrace Marshall Jr., D.J. Chark, and Laviska Shenault Jr., but the Panthers might look at adding another wide receiver to get them a short-term fix and potentially allow quarterback Bryce Young a chance to hit the ground running against divisional opponents over the first fortnight.
Mike Strachan has experience working under Frank Reich, is physically imposing, and can also assist on special teams when required. Although the Panthers might decide to move forward with what they have after giving Derek Wright a slot at the expense of players such as Javon Wims and Shi Smith.
Carolina Panthers could sign Joejuan Williams (CB)
Another player who'll be disappointed not to get an initial 53-man roster spot is Joejuan Williams. The gifted cornerback was getting plenty of first-string reps with the Minnesota Vikings throughout the summer and didn't look out of place whatsoever, but those in power weren't willing to give up on bigger investments such as Andrew Booth Jr. when push came to shove.
Williams has the coverage prowess and run-stopping awareness to slot in immediately with the Panthers. And they need another body capable of coming into the organization and transitioning seamlessly within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base defensive scheme.