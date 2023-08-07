What does signing Justin Houston mean for the Carolina Panthers?
The Carolina Panthers finally got themselves a productive pass-rusher to put alongside Brian Burns.
What does the signing of Justin Houston mean for the Carolina Panthers as we approach the first preseason game of 2023?
For nearly a year and a half, Carolina Panthers fans and media alike have been clamoring for a consistent pass-rushing threat opposite of Brian Burns after Hasson Reddick was allowed to walk in 2022 free agency for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following Sunday's training camp practice, the organization announced they had finally signed a pass rusher, bringing in veteran and former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Panthers were patient with their process when it came to evaluating the edge rushers on the roster. There was hope that throughout training camp someone like Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., or even camp favorite Kobe Jones would emerge as the standout to be the No. 2 on the other side of Burns.
As it turns out, no one has stood out in the way general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, or defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had hoped. Gross-Matos is still working through his transition to being a 3-4 rush linebacker while Haynes has been out with a back issue. Jones has impressed, but not enough to warrant ignoring the position for much longer.
Thus, the Panthers decided to finally make a move in a position of need. Here's why the addition of Houston is one that the team should benefit from this season.